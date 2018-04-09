Memory boxes capture Afghans' pain of war, attempt to heal

In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 photo, Zahra Hossaini, a member of the Afghanistan Human Rights and Democracy Organization, arranges "memory boxes," among some 300 boxes stored in Kabul, Afghanistan. Survivors of Afghanistan's many wars have tucked memories of those they have lost inside boxes draped in a flag of their own creation that represents the Afghanistan of their dreams. The boxes are a tribute to those lost to war but also a healing balm for those left behind. Rahmat Gul AP Photo