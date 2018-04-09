Brazil's Lula presidential bid to be registered on deadline

Protestors hold up posters reading in Portuguese "Free Lula" during a demonstration in support of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Lisbon, Monday, April 9, 2018. Lula da Silva was taken into police custody Saturday, April 7, after the Brazilian Supreme Federal Tribunal ruled against his petition to remain free while he continued to appeal his 12-year sentence for money laundering and corruption. Armando Franca AP Photo