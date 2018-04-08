In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 photo people light candles in Muenster, western Germany where a van crashed into people drinking outside a popular bar von on Saturday afternoon, killing two people and injuring 20 others before the driver of the vehicle shot and killed himself inside it.
In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 photo people light candles in Muenster, western Germany where a van crashed into people drinking outside a popular bar von on Saturday afternoon, killing two people and injuring 20 others before the driver of the vehicle shot and killed himself inside it. dpa via AP Friso Gensch
In this Saturday, April 7, 2018 photo people light candles in Muenster, western Germany where a van crashed into people drinking outside a popular bar von on Saturday afternoon, killing two people and injuring 20 others before the driver of the vehicle shot and killed himself inside it. dpa via AP Friso Gensch

World

Germany still clueless about motive for fatal van attack

The Associated Press

April 08, 2018 12:06 AM

MUENSTER, Germany

Prosecutors say they still have no indication why a 48-year-old man drove a van into a crowd of people in the western German city of Muenster, killing two and injuring 20 before he shot himself to death inside the van.

In a joint statement with police, prosecutor Martin Botzenhardt wrote Sunday that "as of now, we don't have any leads regarding a possible background for the deed."

Authorities have identified the two fatalities of Saturday's crash as a 51-year-old woman from the county of Lueneburg and a 65-year-old man from the county of Broken. Their names weren't given as is customary in Germany.

Local media have identified the perpetrator as a German living in Muenster who had been suffering from psychological problems, but police wouldn't confirm those details.

  Comments  