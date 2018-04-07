N. Korea calls imprisoned ex-S. Korean president 'traitor'

In this April 6, 2018 photo, people watch a TV screen showing file footage of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea has called disgraced former South Korean President Park Geun-hye a “traitor” responsible for “extra-large hideous corruption,” in its first reaction to the sentencing of Park to 24 years in prison on corruption charges. Lee Jin-man AP Photo