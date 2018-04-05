Turkish spy agency has snatched 80 people from 18 countries

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint news conference with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran say they stand against "separatist" agendas that would undermine Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. In a joint statement released at the end of their summit meeting in Ankara, Putin, Rouhani and Erdogan said Wednesday they "rejected all attempts to create new realities on the ground under the pretext of combating terrorism." Burhan Ozbilici AP Photo