Algeria: Impasse over president's plans muddies 2019 race

Former Algerian Prime Minister Ali Benflis talks to the Associated Press in Algiers, Thursday, March 29, 2018. Benflis, once close to President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, says that it is useless to hold next year's presidential election if President Abdelaziz Bouteflika seeks a fifth mandate because it would only prolong the vacuum at the top of the power structure. Anis Belghoul AP Photo