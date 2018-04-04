France puts 78,000 security threats on vast police database

FILE - In this file photo taken on Jan. 23 2018, a solider watches code lines on his computer screen at the French Defense ministry stand during the International Cybersecurity forum in Lille, northern France. France has flagged more than 78,000 people as security threats in a database intended to let European police share information on the continent's most dangerous residents _ more than all other European countries put together _ according to an analysis by The Associated Press. Michel Spingler, File AP Photo