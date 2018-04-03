Netanyahu criticized, praised for migrant deal decision

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018 file photo, asylum seekers march during a protest outside Israeli Prison Saharonim, in the Negev desert, southern Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Monday, April 2, 2018, that it has reached an agreement with the United Nations refugee agency to scrap plans to deport African asylum seekers and will resettle many in Western countries instead. Israel said it reached an "unprecedented understandings" with the U.N. in which Israel will send more than 16,000 migrants to various Western countries willing to absorb them. Tsafrir Abayov, File AP Photo