Syria's tiny Assyrian community celebrates its survival

In this Sunday, April 1, 2018 photo, an Assyrian Christian militiaman guards a park where his community is celebrating Easter and the Assyrian New Year, or Akitu, in the village of Tal Arboush, northern Syria. They were snatching joy out of a sober surrounding. Tal Arboush is one of more than 30 villages along the Khabur River that were destroyed when Islamic State group militants rampaged through, kidnapping 226 residents and sending the rest fleeing. From nearly 20,000 Assyrians in Syria before the war in 2011, there are around 1,000, according to local activists. Hussein Malla AP Photo