Ex-aide to Gadhafi fears arrest over Sarkozy corruption case

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 04:03 AM

CAIRO

A top aide to former Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi says he fears arrest if he returns to Libya over what he may know about corruption allegations against France's ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy and Gadhafi's alleged financial support to the former France leader.

Moftah Missouri, Gadhafi's chief interpreter, told The Associated Press that he attended a meeting in 2005 between France's then-Interior Minister Sarkozy and Gadhafi.

Missouri, who is now living in exile in Tunisia, said over the phone that Gadhafi told Sarkozy during the meeting that he's "pleased to have a friend like you as a president of France."

According to Missouri, Gadhafi also told Sarkozy: "We will help you if you run in the election."

Sarkozy's lawyer and spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

