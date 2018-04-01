Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, center in red shawl, sits with her family members and Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, second right, during a visit to Swat Cadet College in Mingora, the main town of Pakistan Swat Valley, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Yousafzai arrived in her hometown for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education.
Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, center in red shawl, sits with her family members and Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, second right, during a visit to Swat Cadet College in Mingora, the main town of Pakistan Swat Valley, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Yousafzai arrived in her hometown for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls' education. Abdullah Sherin AP Photo

World

Malala Yousafzai ending 1st visit to Pakistan since shooting

The Associated Press

April 01, 2018 08:52 PM

ISLAMABAD

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is ending her first visit to Pakistan since being shot in 2012 by Taliban militants trying to kill her for promoting girls' education.

Yousafzai and her family were at Benazir Bhutto International Airport on Monday morning to return to London after the four-day visit.

Touching scenes were witnessed when the now-20-year-old university student left her hotel and thanked Pakistani officials for giving her a helicopter to see her home in the northwest town of Mingora in the Swat Valley.

Youzafzai said in her hometown that she had waited for the moment for more than five years and said she often looked at Pakistan on the map, hoping to return. She said she plans to permanently return to Pakistan after completing her studies in Britain.

