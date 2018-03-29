Mary Magdalene's image gets new look in modern age

If there's a feminist figure from the Bible for the #MeToo era, it could very well be Mary Magdalene.
The major character in the life of Jesus was long maligned in the West and portrayed as a reformed former prostitute.
But scholars have adopted a different approach more recently, viewing her as a strong, independent woman who supported Jesus financially and spiritually.
The New Testament tells how Jesus cast demons out of her. She then accompanied Jesus in his ministry around the Galilee, before witnessing his crucifixion, burial and resurrection in Jerusalem, which is being commemorated by Christians this week and next.
Never miss a local story.
Mary Magdalene was from a thriving fishing village on the Sea of Galilee named Magdala, which has been excavated extensively by archaeologists in recent decades.
Comments