Kim, Xi portray strong ties after N. Korean leader's visit

In this image taken from video footage run Wednesday, March 28, 2018, by China's CCTV via AP Video, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands in Beijing, China. The Chinese government confirmed Wednesday that North Korea's reclusive leader Kim went to Beijing and met with Chinese President Xi in his first known trip to a foreign country since he took power in 2011. The official Xinhua News Agency said Kim made an unofficial visit to China from Sunday to Wednesday. CCTV via AP Video)