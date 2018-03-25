Turkey targets Iraq's Sinjar to oust Kurdish rebels

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the members of his ruling party in Giresun, Turkey, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Erdogan has announced the country is conducting operations in northern Iraq against Kurdish rebels it deems "terrorists." Erdogan on Sunday said "operations" have begun in Sinjar to clear the mountainous area of Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, fighters. An image showing him with his parents Tenzile, left, and Ahmet Erdogan is in the background. Pool Photo via AP Kayhan Ozer