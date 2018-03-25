Portraits of Egypt's leader fill iconic Cairo Square

FILE - In this Thursday, March 22, 2018 file photo, election banners for Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, hang in Tahrir Square, which was the focal point of the Jan. 25, 2011 Egyptian uprising, in Cairo, Egypt. Seven years ago, Cairo’s Tahrir Square was filled with tens of thousands of Egyptians demanding change. Now it is festooned with portraits of the president, vowing continuity. Almost all traces of the popular revolt that overthrew autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011 are now gone. Amr Nabil, File AP Photo