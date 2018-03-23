Pakistani woman lawmaker becomes opposition leader in Senate

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct, 6, 2016 file photo, Pakistani legislator Sherry Rehman speaks to reporters in Islamabad, Pakistan. A senior Pakistani woman lawmaker from the opposition party has become the country's first opposition leader in the upper house of parliament, officials said Friday, March 23, 2018, a sign of the increasing role women have in this Islamic nation's legislature. B.K. Bangash, file AP Photo