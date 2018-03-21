What's next for Peru after president's resignation offer?

FILE - This June 6, 2016 file shows then presidential candidate Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and his wife Nancy Lange, flanked by his running mates Martin Vizcarra, left, and Mercedes Araoz, right, greeting supporters and reporters outside Kuczynski's home in Lima, Peru. Pressure built on Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to resign Wednesday, March 21, 2018, after several allies were caught in secretly-shot videos allegedly trying to buy the support of a lawmaker to block the conservative leader's impeachment. Silvia Izquierdo, File AP Photo