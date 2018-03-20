Iraq recovers bodies of 38 Indians abducted by IS in 2014

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, file photo, Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj meets with dignitaries in New Delhi, India. Swaraj told lawmakers Tuesday that the bodies of 39 Indian workers were recently found buried in a mound of earth near Badush, a village northwest of Mosul that Iraqi forces had taken back from the Islamic State group last July. Manish Swarup, File AP Photo