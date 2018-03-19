Aum cult members face execution for Tokyo subway gas attack

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 1995, file photo, cult leader Shoko Asahara, center, sits in a police van following an interrogation in Tokyo. Thirteen Japanese cult members may be sent to the gallows any day now for a deadly 1995 gas attack on the Tokyo subway system and other crimes. Or they might not. Such is the secrecy that surrounds Japan’s death penalty system. Tuesday, March 20, 2018, marks 23 years since members of the Aum Shinrikyo cult punctured plastic bags to release sarin nerve gas inside subway cars, sickening thousands and killing 13. Cult leader Shoko Asahara and a dozen followers have been sentenced to death for that and other crimes that killed 27 in all. Kyodo News via AP, File)