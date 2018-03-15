Myanmar forces Burman culture on minorities, erases identity

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, the moon rises behind the Uppatasanti Pagoda in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Despite hopes that Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government would bring change, Myanmar continues to force Burman culture on its ethnic minorities through education, religious proselytization and often coercion. Despite close to 90 percent adherence to Christianity in the northern outlying regions, state-sanctioned Buddhist pagodas dominate the landscape. Aung Shine Oo, File AP Photo