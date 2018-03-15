World

Germany: Syrian migrant indicted over alleged bomb plot

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 06:48 AM

BERLIN

German prosecutors have indicted a 20-year-old Syrian migrant for plotting a bombing in which they say he hoped to kill at least 200 people.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday the suspect, identified only as Yamen A. in line with German privacy rules, was charged with preparing a serious act of violence.

They said he wanted to emulate attacks by the Islamic State group, and decided by last summer to set off a bomb in a crowd. It's unclear where and when the attack was to take place. He was arrested in October.

Authorities say he had procured chemicals used to make the explosive TATP and other bomb-making materials usually used to build a remote-controlled bomb. They have said they see no evidence he was part of a terror group.

