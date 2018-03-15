World

Ukraine lawmaker says speaker was involved in 2014 killings

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 05:19 AM

MOSCOW

A former military pilot who became a national icon in Ukraine after spending two years in a Russian prison has accused Ukraine's parliament speaker of being associated with snipers who fired on the crowds during the country's 2014 uprising.

Lawmaker Nadiya Savchenko told journalists Thursday that she saw Andriy Parubiy, a key organizer of massive protests that drove Ukraine's former Russia-friendly president from power, leading snipers into a hotel next to the capital's main square, the Maidan.

Unidentified snipers killed dozens on the Maidan in February 2014, triggering public anger and leading to the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovych.

Parubiy made no immediate comment, but Ukraine's prosecutor responded by accusing Savchenko of plotting to overthrow the government.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Giant "Hogzilla" wild boar spotted raiding dumpster in Hong Kong

More Videos

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death

View More Video