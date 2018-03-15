World

Portugal, Spain nab more than 2 tons of cocaine, arrest 10

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 05:13 AM

LISBON, Portugal

Spanish and Portuguese police have intercepted about 2.5 metric tons (2.76 tons) of cocaine in a cross-border operation.

A Portuguese police statement says the operation also led to the arrest of nine men and one woman of various nationalities. The statement Thursday said the suspects are believed to belong to a "vast criminal organization" which smuggled large quantities of cocaine between Europe and Latin America.

It said the police investigation is continuing and further details would be provided later.

