Muslims lament lack of solidarity over German mosque attacks

FILE - In this March 11, 2018 file photo, police stand in front of a mosque that was attacked overnight in Berlin. German Muslim associations are asking for greater solidarity from officials and the general public over a series of attacks against mosques Thursday, March 15, 2018. Several recent attacks on Turkish-backed mosques in Germany have been blamed on Kurdish groups angered by Turkey’s offensive in northern Syria. However, far-right extremists are suspected in many other attacks, including a threatening letter containing white powder that prompted the evacuation of the Central Council of Muslims’ offices Wednesday. dpa via AP Paul Zinken