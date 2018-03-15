World

UN seeks money for Palestinians after US slashes funding

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 02:15 AM

ROME

The United Nations chief is warning that a U.S.-induced half-billion-dollar funding shortfall for the U.N. relief agency for Palestinians risks cutting critical services that could "push the suffering in disastrous and unpredictable directions."

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed an emergency funding conference in Rome on Thursday after the Trump administration slashed tens of millions to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, the U.N.'s oldest and largest aid agency in the Middle East.

Guterres said investment in U.N. programs addresses the despair and other factors "that lead to radicalization."

The Trump administration announced in January it was slashing $65 million this year. But the U.N. said the actual cut was to the tune of $300 million because the U.S. had led the agency to believe it would provide $365 million in 2018.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Giant "Hogzilla" wild boar spotted raiding dumpster in Hong Kong

More Videos

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death

View More Video