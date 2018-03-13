Protest over infrastructure turns violent in Panama's Colon

Protesters from splinter groups stand before a burning barricade at the end of a march called by called by a social and union movement, in Colon, Panama, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. A protest turned into violent clashes with police in Colon, which is home to a strategic port at the northern end of the country's interoceanic canal. Demonstrators are angry over what they see as the slow pace of a multimillion-dollar plan to revitalize Colon's collapsed sewer system, water supply and housing. Arnulfo Franco AP Photo