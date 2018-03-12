7 years of war have taken a high toll on Syria's children

FILE - This Oct 26, 2016 frame grab from video provided by Muaz al-Shami, Syrian Revolution Network, an opposition activist media organization, shows a child in a hospital, after airstrikes killed over 20 people, in the rebel-held village of Hass, Syria. In 2018, after seven years of war in Syria, the United Nations has one thing to say: Stop the war on children. Of Syria’s estimated 10 million children, 8.6 million are now in dire need of assistance, nearly 6 million children are displaced or living as refugees and about 2.5 million are out of school. Muaz al-Shami, Syrian Revolution Network, via AP, File)