Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a plenary session of China's National People's Congress
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a plenary session of China's National People's Congress NPC) in Beijing, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. China's rubber-stamp lawmakers on Sunday passed a historic constitutional amendment abolishing presidential term limits that will enable President Xi Jinping to rule indefinitely.
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a plenary session of China's National People's Congress NPC) in Beijing, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. China's rubber-stamp lawmakers on Sunday passed a historic constitutional amendment abolishing presidential term limits that will enable President Xi Jinping to rule indefinitely.

World

China's Xi gains power with merger of anti-corruption bodies

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 09:28 PM

BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign stands to gain a major boost as the ceremonial legislature moves to establish a powerful new agency with authority over vast numbers of workers in the public sector.

The National People's Congress began a third and final reading Tuesday of the draft supervision law described by state media as "aiming at a centralized, unified, authoritative and efficient supervisory network under the (Communist) Party's leadership."

The law would merge the party's anti-graft watchdog body with one overseeing the civil service to form a new National Supervision Commission, defined as a political body independent of the Cabinet, courts and prosecutors, raising fears of political abuse.

The body will have the right to detain suspects for up to six months without seeking a judge's permission.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Giant "Hogzilla" wild boar spotted raiding dumpster in Hong Kong

More Videos

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death

View More Video