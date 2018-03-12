Nepalese rescuers stand near a passenger plane from Bangladesh that crashed at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, March 12, 2018.
Nepalese rescuers stand near a passenger plane from Bangladesh that crashed at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, March 12, 2018. Niranjan Shreshta AP Photo
Nepalese rescuers stand near a passenger plane from Bangladesh that crashed at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, March 12, 2018. Niranjan Shreshta AP Photo

World

49 dead from plane that crashed while landing in Nepal

By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA Associated Press

March 12, 2018 08:04 PM

KATHMANDU, Nepal

Nepal officials say the plane crash at Kathmandu's airport a day earlier killed 49 people among the 71 on board.

The plane coming from Bangladesh swerved erratically and flew dangerously low before crashing and erupting in flames Monday. US-Bangla Airlines flight BS211 from Dhaka to Kathmandu was carrying 67 passengers and four crew members.

Police spokesman Manoj Neupane said Tuesday that 49 people were confirmed to have been killed and 22 injured. They were being treated in several hospitals in Nepal's capital.

The government has ordered an investigation to find the cause of the crash. A statement from the prime minister's office said a six-member investigative team headed by a former government secretary will gather the facts to determine the cause and prevent future crashes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Giant "Hogzilla" wild boar spotted raiding dumpster in Hong Kong

More Videos

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death

View More Video