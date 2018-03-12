Turkey's parliament debates changes to electoral laws

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gestures as he delivers a speech during a rally of his ruling Justice and Development

AKP) Party's supporters, in Mersin, southern Turkey, Saturday, March 10, 2018. Erdogan has criticised NATO for not supporting the country's ongoing military operation against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units or YPG, that started Jan. 20, to clear them from Afrin in northwestern Syria. Erdogan asked, "Hey NATO, where are you?" and accused the alliance of double standards.