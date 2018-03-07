Canada says widow of Iran professor stopped from traveling

Canada says the widow of an Iranian-Canadian university professor who died in custody in Tehran in disputed circumstances has been stopped from traveling abroad.
In a tweet early Thursday morning, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland wrote: "I am outraged to learn that Maryam Mombeini, widow of Kavous Seyed-Emami, was barred from leaving Iran. We demand that, as a Canadian, she be given the freedom to return home."
Canadian diplomats did not respond to a request for comment.
Authorities say Seyed-Emami killed himself in custody, something disputed by his family.
Iran has alleged without offering evidence that the professor gave information on the country's missile bases to the CIA and Israel's Mossad.
Seyed-Emami was a professor of sociology and the managing director of the Persian Heritage Wildlife Foundation.
