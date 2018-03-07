S. Korea leader sees more obstacles ahead to disarm N. Korea

Visitors pose in front of ribbons placed on a barbed wire fence with messages wishing for the reunification of the two Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. The meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean envoys marked the first time South Korean officials have met with the young North Korean leader in person since he took power after his dictator father's death in late 2011. It's the latest sign that the Koreas are trying to mend ties after one of the tensest years in a region that seems to be permanently on edge. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo