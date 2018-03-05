Turkey asks Germany to extradite Syrian Kurdish politician

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2016 file photo, then co-chair of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party, Salih Muslim addresses journalists at the European Parliament in Brussels.Turkey has requested that German authorities detain and extradite the Syrian Kurdish politician wanted in the country, Turkey's state-run news agency reported Monday March 5, 2018. Muslim was released from custody in the Czech Republic last week, after being briefly detained on a Turkish arrest warrant. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File AP Photo