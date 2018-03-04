In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, South Korea's national security director Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. President Moon Jae-in will send a delegation led by Chung to North Korea on Monday, March 5, 2018, for talks on how to ease nuclear tensions and help arrange the restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, officials said Sunday.
In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, South Korea's national security director Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. President Moon Jae-in will send a delegation led by Chung to North Korea on Monday, March 5, 2018, for talks on how to ease nuclear tensions and help arrange the restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, officials said Sunday. Newsis via AP Hong Hyo-shick
In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, South Korea's national security director Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. President Moon Jae-in will send a delegation led by Chung to North Korea on Monday, March 5, 2018, for talks on how to ease nuclear tensions and help arrange the restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, officials said Sunday. Newsis via AP Hong Hyo-shick

World

Seoul envoy to raise nuclear disarmament during N.Korea trip

The Associated Press

March 04, 2018 07:31 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

A special envoy for South Korean President Moon Jae-in says he'll relay Moon's hopes for North Korean nuclear disarmament and a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula when he meets this week with North Korean officials.

Moon's national security director, Chung Eui-yong, spoke to reporters Monday ahead of a two-day trip that may include talks with leader Kim Jong Un. Kim's barrage of weapons tests over the last year has raised fears of war.

If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.

Moon is pressing what he sees as momentum created by North Korea's participation in last month's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, led a high-level delegation south.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Giant "Hogzilla" wild boar spotted raiding dumpster in Hong Kong

View More Video