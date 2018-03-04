The Latest: Public barred from Cardinal Pell court hearing

FILE - In a Wednesday, July 26, 2017 file photo, Cardinal George Pell, rear center, Australia's highest-ranking Catholic and Pope Francis' top financial adviser, leaves Melbourne Magistrates' Court in Melbourne, Australia. Pell, the most senior Vatican official ever charged in the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis, is set to appear in an Australian court on Monday, March 5, 2018, in a hearing to test whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to try him. Pell was charged in June of 2017 with sexually abusing multiple people in his Australian home state of Victoria. Kristen Gelineau, File AP Photo