Polish Holocaust rescuers call for Polish-Israeli dialogue

Anna Stupnicka-Bando, left, , 89, a Polish woman recognized by Yad Vashem for helping Jews during the Holocaust, speaks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. Stupnicka-Bando and 49 other Christian Poles who helped Jews during the Holocaust appealed Monday to Polish and Israeli authorities to return to a path of "dialogue and reconciliation" amid a diplomatic crisis. Czarek Sokolowski AP Photo