Deaths mount in Syria bombing campaign near Damascus

In this photo released on Thursday Feb. 22, 2018 which provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Ghouta Media Center, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Syrians gather between destroyed buildings which attacked during airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. A new wave of deadly Syrian government bombardment in the opposition-held eastern suburbs of the capital Damascus on Thursday killed 13 people as world leaders and aid groups called for an end to the carnage that has left hundreds of people dead in recent days. Ghouta Media Center via AP)