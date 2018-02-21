50 girls missing from Nigerian town after Boko Haram attack

FILE- In this Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, file photo children displaced by Boko Haram during an attack on their villages receive lectures in a school in Maiduguri, Nigeria. About 50 young women remain missing Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, after Boko Haram extremists attacked a town in northern Nigeria that is home to a boarding school for girls, provoking fear that they may have met the same fate as those kidnapped from Chibok nearly four years ago. Sunday Alamba, File AP Photo