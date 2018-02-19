World

2 Americans, 2 Ukrainians arrested in Serbia over drone

The Associated Press

February 19, 2018 05:41 AM

BELGRADE, Serbia

Two U.S. and two Ukrainian citizens have been arrested in Serbia for trying to photograph the military security headquarters in downtown Belgrade with a drone.

A Serbian state TV report Monday did not identify the four or give details, saying only that the two Ukrainians are women and that they are all in police custody.

Another American was arrested in Serbia earlier this month for possession of an unmarked gun. Pro-government media alleged that he was a former Navy SEAL and had planned the assassination of unidentified Serbian officials.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday mentioned the arrest of a "group" of foreigners, but added that their case is "nothing especially serious."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The arrest took place amid a mounting anti-Western media campaign in Serbia and increasing Russian influence.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Giant "Hogzilla" wild boar spotted raiding dumpster in Hong Kong

View More Video