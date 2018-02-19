IS ambushes Iraqi Shiite-led force, killing 27 fighters

Mourners pray over the flag-draped coffin of Ismail Mahmoud, 24, a fighter of the Popular Mobilization Forces, who was killed Sunday in an attack southwest of the northern city of Kirkuk, during his funeral in Najaf, Iraq, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Officials said Monday that Islamic State militants ambushed the group of Iraq's Shiite-led paramilitary fighters, killing Mahmoud and at least 26 others, more than two months after Baghdad declared victory over the extremist group. Anmar Khalil AP Photo