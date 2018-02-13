As Venezuela's economy collapses, desperate parents are leaving their children at orphanages

0:59 Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death Pause

1:16 Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera

1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:37 Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed

0:33 Find 30 seconds of beauty watching this Northern California waterfall

1:18 Train Derails Near Hughson

1:23 Watch this 14-year-old Atascadero fighter show off her MMA skills