Israeli military court to try Palestinian teen protest icon

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2012 file photo, then 12-year-old Ahed Tamimi tries to punch an Israeli soldier during a protest in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh. Tamimi is to go on trial Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, before an Israeli military court, for slapping and punching two Israeli soldiers in December. Palestinians say her actions embody their David vs. Goliath struggle against a brutal military occupation, while Israel portrays them as a staged provocation meant to embarrass its military. Tamimi is one of an estimated 350 Palestinian minors in Israeli jails. Majdi Mohammed, File AP Photo