Paris attacks suspect refuses to stand at shootout trial

A police convoy carrying Salah Abdeslam and other members of the trial arrives under police guard at the Brussels Justice Palace in Brussels on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Salah Abdeslam and Soufiane Ayari face trial for taking part in a shooting incident in Vorst, Belgium on March 15, 2016. The incident took place when six members of a Franco-Belgian research team investigating the attacks in Paris were conducting a search in an allegedly empty safe house of the terrorists and were attacked. Virginia Mayo AP Photo