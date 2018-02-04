Koreas' combined women's hockey team debuts in friendly

Wearing a powder-blue logo of a map symbolizing peace between the Koreas, the most talked-about team at this year's Olympics has seen game action for the first time in a friendly match that drew thousands of spectators in South Korea.
The North and South Korean women's ice hockey players showed plenty of fight Sunday, but their combined team was outclassed in a 3-1 loss to Sweden at the Seonhak International Ice Rink in Incheon.
The Koreas' combined team highlights a series of joint conciliatory gestures between the war-separated rivals for the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea, which begin on Friday.
