Romania: Ceausescu auction marks century since his birth

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, file photo, a man holds a Romanian flag next to the official portrait of Romanian communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, placed next to his grave, as communism nostalgics gather to mark 100 years since he was born, in Bucharest, Romania. A Romanian auction house is selling memorabilia that belonged to Ceausescu to mark what would have been his 100th birthday. Text on portrait reads "A man like him is only born every 500 years" Vadim Ghirda, File AP Photo