World

Broken toilet forces plane with 85 plumbers aboard to turn around

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 30, 2018 07:42 AM

How many plumbers does it take to fix an airplane toilet?

It’s a joke with no punch line, as 85 plumbers on a Norwegian flight headed for Germany discovered Saturday when their plane had to return to Oslo because of a broken toilet, reported The Independent. The flight, which departed Oslo bound for Munich, turned back at the Swedish border.

“We would have liked to fix the restrooms, but unfortunately it had to be done from the outside and we did not take the opportunity to send a plumber (out) at 10,000 meters,” Frank Olsen, a plumbing company CEO aboard the flight, told Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet.

“So many plumbers on a plane and it has to turn around because of toilet trouble – there’s good humour in that,” plumber Hans Christian Odegard told the publication.

Once back on the ground, the problem was fixed and the Boeing 737 resumed its interrupted flight, arriving in Munich about three hours late, a Norwegian spokesperson told The Telegraph.

