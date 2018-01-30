Teacher calls military 'lowest of our low' in classroom, caught on video

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:59 Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death Pause 1:16 Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera 1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 2:36 Terror in Brussels 0:17 This sea of fog over Lake Tahoe looks like ocean waves 1:48 AP: State of our union by the numbers 0:31 Scene in California Valley where 2 men reportedly found shot to death 0:33 This Dog Can't Stop Singing Along to U2 Songs in the Car 1:53 Mastodon accepts 2018 Grammy for Best Metal Performance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More people think race relations have gotten worse under Trump. A statistical deep dive into the state of the union before President Trump offers his own assessment on Tuesday night. AP

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More people think race relations have gotten worse under Trump. A statistical deep dive into the state of the union before President Trump offers his own assessment on Tuesday night. AP