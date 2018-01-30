Swedes charge Uzbek man with terrorism in truck attack

Prosecutor Hans Ihrman, left, and Christer Nilsson, head of the police investigation unit, attend a press conference in Stockholm, Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018. Uzbek man, Rakhmat Akilov, who rammed a stolen truck into a crowd in downtown Stockholm in April 2017, killing five and injuring 14, was Tuesday charged with terrorism, attempts to carry out a terror act and causing others to be endangered. TT via AP Henrik Montgomery