World

South Korean identified as 4th victim in Prague hotel fire

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 02:24 AM

PRAGUE

Czech police say they have identified a South Korean woman as the final victim in a hotel fire in downtown Prague that killed four tourists.

In a Tuesday statement, police say the woman was born in 1997. No other details were given.

One other South Korean died in the blaze that broke out in the Eurostars David hotel on Saturday evening.

Police has said the other two victims are a man and a woman from Germany.

Nine tourists from the Netherlands, Turkey and France were injured in the fire and had to be hospitalized.

The hotel is located in walking distance to the city's historical center that is visited by millions of tourists every year.

