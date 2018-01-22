Focus shifts to executions in Japan's 1995 sarin gas attack

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 1995, file photo, cult leader Shoko Asahara, center, sits in a police van following an interrogation in Tokyo. More than two decades after poison gas attacks in Tokyo’s subways killed 13 people, the stage has shifted to the execution of the 13 major perpetrators. Just when they will be sent to the gallows though remains a mystery in Japan’s highly secretive death-penalty system. Asahara, the guru of Aum Shinrikyo, and 12 others have been sentenced to death. Whether any will be hanged in 2018 is impossible to know. Japan generally announces an execution only after it has happened. Kyodo News via AP, File)